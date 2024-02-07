DT Campus: Inter-school contest marks Guru Nanak anniv

CHENNAI: Guru Shiksha state-level inter-collegiate and inter-school competition was meticulously organised by Guru Nanak College, Velachery, Chennai. Over Rs 11 lakh worth prizes were distributed to the winners by the Chief Guest Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, IPS, Commissioner of Police.

The competition and prize distribution commemorated the 555th commemoration of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

Dr Avvai Kothai underscored the college’s establishment in 1971 as a deliberate homage to mark the revered Guru’s birth milestone, dedicated to upholding his profound ideologies and imparting the enduring values of monotheism, communal accord, and universal brotherhood.

Sandeep Rai Rathore emphasised that the endeavor’s credit is shared among those with a passion and mission for quality education. He further remarked that the college’s facilities serve as evidence of the management’s vision and dedication.