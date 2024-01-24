DT Campus: ICON ‘24 at Hindustan College

CHENNAI: The School of Business Studies, Hindustan College of Arts & Science in collaboration with the Singapore South Asia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SSACCI), organised an International Conference on “Exploring the Inflection Point in the Landscape of Business Intelligence: Innovation and Advancement” - ICON ‘24.

The conference brought together leading experts, industry professionals, and scholars to delve into the latest trends and advancements in the field of business intelligence.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of the Chief Guest, Dr. Chinnu Palanivelu FCA, Chairman-SSACCI, who gave an insightful keynote address that set the tone for a conference to be a crucible of ideas and innovation. Dr. Susan Verghese, Director, along with Dr. V.J. Philip, Deputy Director (Academics) and Dr. S. Thirumagan, Principal, graced the occasion, emphasising the academic significance and institutional support. The release of the book featuring the conference proceedings with ISBN was unveiled by the dignitaries.

by 160 participants from Thailand, Oman and all over India. The Valedictory session was presided over by Chief Guest Dr. Balakrishnan Ramanathan, Vice-Chairman, SSACCI, with a perceptive speech.