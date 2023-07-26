DT campus: Ethiraj College celebrates Founder’s Day

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women celebrated its Founder’s Day on the 133rd birth anniversary of its founder, VL Ethiraj. This was also the 75th anniversary of the college. VM Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College Trust, recounted the selfless contribution of the founder VL Ethiraj towards the cause of women’s education.

MM Rajendran, Former Governor of Odisha, was the Chief Guest and delivered the Founder Endowment Lecture. On the occasion, the college fraternity club consisting of retired faculty presented a cheque of Rs 2,00,000 towards student scholarship. Vote of thanks was proposed by the Principal and Secretary Dr S Uma Gowrie. Former Chairperson Chandra Devi Thanikachalam participated in the event.