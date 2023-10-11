DT Campus: Convocation of NIIT held

CHENNAI: NIIT University (NU), organised its 13th convocation in Neemrana. Around 253 students were awarded degrees for their successful completion of MBA, M. Tech, and B. Tech programmes.

Padma Shri Awardee Prof Dinesh Singh, Distinguished Chair Professor — AICTE, Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University, Vijay Thadani, Co-founder, NIIT University were present and Prof Parimal Mandke, President, NIIT University awarded the degrees.

The second batch of iMBA graduates received their certificates along with 100% pre-placement offers in reputable organisations like Kantar, Sutherland, No Broker, Nielsen IQ, Karuna Group, MGB Advisors, Indago Research, etc.

This year, the highest CTC offered stands at Rs 29.64 LPA, with an average CTC of Rs 11.76 LPA for the top 25% of students. Notably, the highest salary to NU student has reached Rs 44.27 LPA.