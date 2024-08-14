DT Campus: Choice-based credit system at Saveetha

CHENNAI: Saveetha Engineering College (SEC) became the first among the affiliated Higher Education Institutions anywhere in the country to introduce a choice-based credit system, the cornerstone of the New Education Policy, 2019.

The autonomous college, affiliated with Anna University, has also obtained a trademark for Flexi Learn. In an event to commemorate the securing of the Flexi Learn trade mark, higher officials, including Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi; Dr SK Varshney, former head of the International Scientific Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and Mahalakshmi, Assistant Registrar, Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, Indian Patent Office, Chennai, took part and felicitated the pioneering efforts of the college in the personalisation of higher education.