DT Campus: Applications open for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Description: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) invites applications from students enrolling in B.E./B.Tech. courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Eligibility: Open for students across India who have cleared the entrance for admission into B.E./B.Tech. courses at any of the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) in 2024-25. Applicants must have cleared their Class 12 examination or be awaiting final results. Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in Class 12. The annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 8,00,000 from all sources. Only candidates from 2024-25 batch are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship amount: Rs 70,250 per year for four years

Last Date to Apply: August 15

Application mode: Online applications only

