DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Life Insurance Programme scholarship; here is how you can apply
Scholarship: Kotak Life Insurance Programme
Description:
An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.
Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. program at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
The list of colleges is given below:
- A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College
- (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)
- Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar
- College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)
- Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science
- College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)
- Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust's Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)
- Gokhale Education Society's B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)
- LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)
- Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem, Tamil Nadu)
- Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu)
Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12. Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24. The applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,60,000 or less.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KLISP2