DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Life Insurance Programme scholarship; here is how you can apply

Scholarship: Kotak Life Insurance Programme

Description:

An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.

Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. program at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The list of colleges is given below:

A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College

(Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar

College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)

Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science

College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)

Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust's Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)

Gokhale Education Society's B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)

LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)

Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem, Tamil Nadu)

Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu)

Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12. Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24. The applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,60,000 or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KLISP2