DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Life Insurance Programme scholarship; here is how you can apply

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2024 8:26 AM GMT
Scholarship: Kotak Life Insurance Programme

Description:

An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.

Eligibility: Open to students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Applicants must be enrolled in the first year of a B.Com. program at any of the eight specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The list of colleges is given below:

  • A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College
  • (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)
  • Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar
  • College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)
  • Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science
  • College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)
  • Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust's Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)
  • Gokhale Education Society's B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)
  • LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)
  • Vysya Arts and Science College (Salem, Tamil Nadu)
  • Dharmapuram Adhinam Arts College (Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu)

Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12. Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2023–24. The applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,60,000 or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KLISP2

DT campusscholarship
DTNEXT Bureau

