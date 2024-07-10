DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Junior Scholarship scholarship; here is how you can apply

Description:

Under the CSR initiative on Education, Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Junior Scholarship 2024-25 from Class 10 passed students within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Eligibility:

 Applicants must have obtained over 85% marks in their Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2024.

 They must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools for Arts, Commerce or Science streams in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academic year 2024-25.

 The annual family income of applicants must be INR 3,20,000 or below.

 Students must reside within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 3,500 per month along with mentorship support, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KJSP2