DT Campus: Applications open for Kotak Junior Scholarship scholarship; here is how you can apply
Description:
Under the CSR initiative on Education, Livelihood by the Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Junior Scholarship 2024-25 from Class 10 passed students within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Eligibility:
Applicants must have obtained over 85% marks in their Class 10 board examination (SSC/CBSE/ICSE) in 2024.
They must have secured admission in Class 11 at junior colleges/schools for Arts, Commerce or Science streams in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the academic year 2024-25.
The annual family income of applicants must be INR 3,20,000 or below.
Students must reside within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 3,500 per month along with mentorship support, academic assistance, career guidance, and exposure visits.
Last Date to Apply: July 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KJSP2