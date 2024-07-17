Begin typing your search...

DT Campus: Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2024-26 for Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship program run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh per annum.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2024 9:15 AM GMT
DT Campus: Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2024-26 for Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship
X

Representative Image

Description:

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship program run by IDFC FIRST Bank to financially support students with a family income of less than Rs 6 lakh per annum. The purpose of this scholarship is to make post-graduate studies in business management accessible to meritorious students who are unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.

Eligibility: Indian students enrolled in the first year of a 2-year full-time MBA program for the class of 2024 at selected educational institutions may apply for this scholarship. Applicants' gross annual family income should be less than or equal to Rs 6 lakh. Applicants must have a valid mobile number linked to their Aadhaar number.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 2 lakh for 2 years of MBA studies (Rs 1 lakh/year)

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBMS5

Scholarship alertDT Campus
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick