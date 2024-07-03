Begin typing your search...

DT campus: Applications open for HOPE Engineering scholarship; here is how you can apply

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2024 8:29 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-03 08:43:19.0  )
Representative image

Scholarship: HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India

Description:

Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.

Eligibility:

The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering programme at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than Rs 5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: July 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIHE15

dt campusscholarshipHOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India
DTNEXT Bureau

