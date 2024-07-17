DT Campus: Applications open for Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Programme for Youth with Disabilitiesfor Academic Excellence Scheme; here is how you can apply Scholarship

Description:

An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.

Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to Rs 2.5-3 lakh are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: July 23

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AKSP1











