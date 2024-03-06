DT Campus: AM Jain College hosts National Science Day

CHENNAI: AM Jain College hosts the National Science Day celebrations 2024 with chief guest Dr VG Vaidyanathan, a principal scientist at CSIR-CLRI, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in advanced materials research.

The event witnessed an impressive number of 40 participants showcasing the widespread enthusiasm and support for scientific inquiry within the AM Jain College community.

The event showcased the achievements of college students in the fields of physics and electronics, featuring 65 innovative projects like the laser security alarm, ultrasonic glasses for visually challenged individuals, infinity mirror, V6 engine using neodymium magnets, voice-controlled wheelchair, and IoT-based technologies.

Dr Vaidyanathan, said, “The National Science Day Celebrations provides a platform for showcasing the immense potential and innovative spirit of young minds in the fields of physics and electronics. It is heartening to witness the dedication and creativity displayed by the students through their projects, reflecting a promising future for scientific exploration and advancements. I am truly impressed by the enthusiasm within the AM Jain College community and believe that these endeavours will contribute significantly to the ever-evolving landscape of advanced materials research and technology.”