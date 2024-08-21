DT CAMPUS: 33rd convocation of Sathyabama IST held

CHENNAI: The 33rd convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology was held in the Institution Auditorium with the blessings of Founder Chancellor Dr Jeppiaar. Ashwin Raja, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Motorq was the chief guest for the event.

Chancellor D Mariazeena Johnson, presided over the event in the presence of President Dr Marie Johnson, Vice President Maria Bernadette Arul Selvan, Vice President J Arul Selvan, and Vice President Maria Catherine Johnson.

During this momentous occasion, a total of 3,508 undergChancellor D Mariazeena Johnson, presided over the event in the presence of President Dr Marie Johnson, Vice President Maria Bernadette Arul Selvan, Vice President J Arul Selvan, and Vice President Maria Catherine Johnson.aduate students, 644 postgraduate students, and 122 PhD scholars proudly received their degrees. Among these graduates, 45 exceptional students were recognised with gold medals, celebrating their exemplary academic performances and dedication to their studies.

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has consistently demonstrated impressive placement records over the years. For the academic year 2023-24, the institution hosted 417 companies on campus for recruitment, leading to a substantial 3,053 job offers for the students.

This achievement reflects the University’s commitment to student success, with an impressive 92.72% of graduates securing placements through the campus recruitment program, as of date. The highest package offered was Rs50 LPA, while the average cost-to-company (CTC) stood at Rs 5.75 LPA, showcasing the strong demand for Sathyabama graduates in the job market.