Drunk US man creates ruckus on city road, booked

CHENNAI: A US national, who visited a city hotel, created a ruckus there and later on the road near Nungambakkam on Friday night in an inebriated condition.

Police booked the US national, Alexander Silva (22), and let him off on station bail. Silva had come to Chennai couple of months ago, and was staying in Nazrathpet. He is employed as an electrician at a solar panel manufacturing firm in Sriperumbudur, police said.

On Friday, he had visited a hotel in Nungambakkam with his colleague, Mergar of Mexico. However, Silva got drunk and started creating ruckus in the bar, after which the hotel staff guided him out of the hotel premises. However, Silva continued his reckless behaviour on the road too and attacked the public and police, who came to pacify him.

Police rounded him up and took him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, after which Thousand Lights police registered a case. He was booked under sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) of IPC among others.