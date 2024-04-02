Drunk UK Navy sailor creates ruckus outside mall, held

CHENNAI: A member of the UK Royal Navy, who had visited a city mall on Sunday night with his crew members, was detained by the police after the sailor had allegedly created a ruckus outside the mall in a drunken state.

Police sources said that the incident happened around 8.30 pm outside the mall in Royapettah.

The sailor, later identified as JL Willis, had allegedly created a commotion outside the mall in a drunken state and was arguing with the public there. People gathered around and rounded him up and pushed him into an auto to take him to a police station when his co-workers rushed to his assistance and tried to pacify the agitated public.

Personnel from Anna Salai police station rushed to the scene on information and probe revealed that the drunk foreigner belonged to the British Royal Navy. He is part of the UK Royal Navy ships, which are stationed at the Kattupalli port in Ennore.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Argus and RFA Lyme Bay are undergoing essential maintenance at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli near Chennai.

On Sunday, Willis along with his crew members had visited the mall in Royapettah in a bus and Willis had gotten drunk at a bar there. He was allowed to leave with the crew after the police received a statement.