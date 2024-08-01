Drunk MBA student robbed by two men in share auto near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was allegedly robbed by two men as he was travelling in a share auto near Madhavaram on Tuesday0.



The two men robbed 2.75 sovereigns of gold chain and Rs 12,000 in cash.

The victim, S Hariharan, an MBA student, of Kodungaiyur, lodged the complaint on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Hariharan went to a bar, consumed liquor and took a share auto to visit his relatives at Red Hills.

As the auto was near Madhavaram round-about, two men in the auto asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

They asked Hariharan to move as there was no space for them to get down. When he got down, they took him to a secluded spot nearby and threatened him.

They stole a gold chain of 2.75 sovereigns and Rs 12,000 cash from him and fled.

Following a complaint on Wednesday, a case has been registered.