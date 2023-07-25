Drunk man who harassed woman arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly harassing a woman, in an inebriated state.

The 30-year-old woman from Kelambakkam had visited her relative’s house in T Nagar on Sunday when the incident happened.

The accused, N Ramachandran who is a neighbour of the woman’s relative was drunk and was passing lewd comments directed at the woman and harassed her, police investigations revealed.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Pondy Bazaar Police registered a case under sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) act.

Police said that the accused already has a hurt case against him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.