Drunk man knocks down seven persons in Anna Nagar; two killed

CHENNAI: Two persons including a college student died and five others were injured after a drunk man lost control of his car, which ran amok, knocking down pedestrians and motorists before coming to a halt, crashing into the sidewalks in Anna Nagar during the early hours of Monday.



The car driver, who was in an inebriated state was caught by the public and handed over to the police, while two other occupants in the car- one man and a woman managed to flee.

The deceased were identified as C Nagasundaram (74) of Thiruvallur district, working as a security guard and G Vijay Yadav (20) of Maharashtra, who was pursuing a marine engineering course at a private university in Kanathur, East Coast Road.

The incident happened around 3 am. The accused, Mohammed Asif (24) of Choolaimedu was driving his hatchback in a rash manner from Anna Nagar roundtana towards Thirumangalam when he lost control of the vehicle near Anna Nagar 2nd avenue, opposite to Kora food street and caused the accident.

CCTV footage of the accident showed the car first ramming onto three unassuming pedestrians and a two wheeler, went off the road and hit people on the sidewalks, before coming to a halt. Police said that seven persons were injured in the accident.

Since the neighbourhood where the accident happened is usually busy until dawn, public caught the driver and handed him over to police. The accused, A Mohammed Aseef was booked under sections 294 (rash driving), 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

Medical tests confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. Others injured include the friends and classmates of one of the deceased Vijay Yadav. His classmates- Jhanvi (20), Mohammed Kamar (19) and three others- T Karthick (22), V Kumar, 52, a security guard from Aminjikarai, R Dinesh Babu, 21, a food delivery agent from Kodungaiyur are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Thirumangalam traffic investigation police have registered a case and are investigating.

Only four days ago, a conservancy staff with the civic body, V Sivakami (45) was hit by a speeding car and then run over by a truck, while she was at work near Thiruvanmiyur.