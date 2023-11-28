Drunk man assaults woman constable in Sembium, held

CHENNAI: Peravallur police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly attacking a woman police constable and damaging the mobile phones of armed reserve (AR) constables when they tried to pacify him during a road rage incident in Sembium.

The police identified the arrested man as A Satish Kumar (27) of Perambur, a pharmacy staff. On Sunday night, Satish Kumar met with a road accident in which his bike collided with another and Satish had started assaulting the man on the other bike, creating a ruckus in the public.

On noticing this, a woman police head constable Krishnaveni and two armed reserve police constables Siva Subramanian and Balamurugan who were on duty intervened to prevent the ensuing fight. In a fit of anger, Satish then started manhandling the woman cop and snatched the mobile phones from AR constables and threw them on the road.