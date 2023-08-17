Drunk man argues with co-passengers on board flight, held

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, who argued with the passengers on board a flight after consuming liquor, was arrested at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The arrested, Surendar of Kalpakkam, was travelling in a Chennai- bound Indigo flight from Muscat on Tuesday night. The flight had 164 passengers. After consuming liquor, Surendar started to argue with the co-passengers. He also got up from the seat mid-air and argued with most of the passengers and fought with the crew. Soon, the pilot was informed and the Chennai airport control room was alerted.

After the flight landed in Chennai later at night, the security officials detained Surendar. Even during that time, Surendar told the officials that nobody can do anything against him and was not ready to accept the mistake. Further inquiry is on.