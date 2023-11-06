Drunk lawyer makes hoax bomb threat to Police control room

CHENNAI: Police on Monday detained a lawyer practicing at Metropolitan magistrate courts, Alandur for allegedly making a hoax call to the City Police control room claiming that a man was holding a bomb and standing in front of him. Before the control room staff could get more details, the caller disconnected, police said.

Police traced the caller, identified as R Ezhumalai (51) of Adambakkam. He was found in an inebriated state when a police team apprehended him and brought him to the police station for questioning.

He gave evasive replies during questioning after which he was arrested and let off on bail.

Police said that he made the call around 7 30 pm after boozing at a Tasmac outlet near his residence. Further investigations are on.