Drunk cop rams police vehicle into parked vehicles; booked

CHENNAI: Two policemen were booked by City police for allegedly ramming onto vehicles parked at Kumaran Nagar near Ashok Nagar, under the influence of alcohol. The policeman who was behind the wheel was sent to jail and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

Police sources said that Sridhar, a constable with Avalur Police Station in Ranipet District, was driving a Bolero (police vehicle) from TAISHA Apartment, Virugambakkam to the Tamil Nadu Commando Force School at Abiramapuram when he lost control of the vehicle.

The accident happened around noon on Friday and he rammed over five two-wheelers, a bicycle and a car which were parked along the road. No persons were injured in the accident, police said.

Another constable, Arul Mani was also in the vehicle when the accident happened. Guindy TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel booked both the police personnel.

"The driver was arrested and is being sent for remand and legal action will be followed, " a release stated. Both the policemen were inebriated.