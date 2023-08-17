Drunk biker attacks police team in Flower Bazaar, arrested

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector of police and a constable were attacked by a bike rider who refused to undergo a breath analyser check for drunken driving during a vehicle check in Flower Bazaar on Wednesday night. The incident happened when the police team intercepted the bike rider V Ravi, a native of Thattanchavadi in Puducherry, riding on his bike bearing the registration number PY-05-K-8968 near the Muthusamy Bridge.

When the policemen asked him to blow into the analyser he allegedly turned violent and pushed aside the breath analyser. He also attacked the police sub-inspector and started blocking the other vehicles travelling on the road, police claimed. He also allegedly pushed SI Sampath beside manhandling constable Raja.

The traffic enforcement wing sub-inspector Thukkaram forced him to blow in the analyser, and confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Based on SI Sampath's complaint, the police team arrested Ravi and seized his bike. Further investigations are on.