Drumstick, peas, beans gets expensive; check out prices of vegetables on May 19 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

Notably, the price of essentials like onion (Rs 40/kg), tomato (Rs 60/kg), potato (Rs 40/kg), and coconut (Rs 31/kg) more or less remains the same this week.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Jun 2024 4:42 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-19 04:54:56.0  )
Drumstick, peas, beans gets expensive; check out prices of vegetables on May 19 at Chennais Koyambedu market
A Visual from the Koyambedu Market (Photo: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The price of drumstick has increased to Rs 160 per kg on Wednesday from yesterday's price of Rs 90 at Chennai's Koyambedu market.

Also the prices of peas and beans have gone up by Rs 20 per kg, when compared to Tuesday's rates. Peas are being sold at Rs 220 per kg while beans are priced at Rs 160 per kg today.

According to traders at the market, the prices of garlic and ginger remain the same as yesterday. Ginger was sold at Rs 150 per kg while garlic was sold at Rs 320 per kg on Tuesday.

Notably, the price of essentials like onion (Rs 40/kg), tomato (Rs 60/kg), potato (Rs 40/kg), and coconut (Rs 31/kg) more or less remains the same this week.

