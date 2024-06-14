Drumstick, onion, tomato get costly as green chilli and garlic see price dip; check out vegetable rates at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 14

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables like onion, tomato, drumstick, ginger, Ooty carrot, beetroot, and beans have recorded a rise on Friday, when compared to their rates in early June. On the other hand, the prices of green chilli and garlic had a dip today.

According to traders at the Koyambedu wholesale market, the price of drumstick spiked to Rs 80 per kg on Friday from Rs 30 per kg on June 7.

Also, the price of onion increased to Rs 50 per kg today from Rs 32 per kg on June 7.

Similarly, tomato is being sold at Rs 55 per kg today from Rs 40 per kg last week.

Ginger which is being sold at Rs 160 per kg today was priced at Rs 150 per kg last week.

The price of Ooty carrot increased to Rs 60 per kg today from Rs 50 per kg on June 7.

Additionally, the price of beetroot increased to Rs 60 per kg on Friday from last week's price of Rs 50.

A vegetable that has gotten a bit cheaper are green chilli which is being sold at Rs 60 per kg on Friday. It was priced at Rs 85 per kg on June 7.

Similarly, the price of garlic reduced by Rs 30 today to Rs 320 per kg from Rs 350 per kg last week.















