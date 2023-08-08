Drug trafficker gets 10 years jail for possession of contrabands

CHENNAI: Drug trafficker gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for the illegal possession of contrabands.

The II additional special court under NDPS Act was took the case for hearing. The court finds the accused guilty under 8(c) r/w 20(b) (ii) c of the NDPS Act. Therefore, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the complainant, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIBCID), on the basis of a secret information the NIBCID Chennai unit searched Chennai Central Railway station in January 29, 2020. During the search the NIBCID found a person, Nazeer from Maduravoyal, possession of 40 kilograms of ganja concealed in two separate gunny bags. From the preliminary inquiry, it is found that the accused trafficking ganja from Andhrapradesh to Chennai via Central railway station.

Subsequently, he was remanded and produced before the special court.

However, the counsel for the accused contended that there is a 11 days delay in submission of seized contrabands before the court, safe custody of seized contrabands has not been established and sought acquittal.

After the perusal of the submissions filed by both the counsels the special court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.