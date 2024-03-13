Drug smuggling case: Jaffer Sadiq's accomplice Sadha arrested by NCB

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed a key aide of Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged kingpin of a transnational narcotics trafficking ring.

Sleuths from the central agency picked up the man, identified as Sadha, from Chennai and have taken him to New Delhi for detailed interrogation, reported the Daily Thanthi on Wednesday.

According to the report, Sadha’s detention is a crucial breakthrough for the NCB, as he was allegedly overseeing Sadiq's businesses. Officials are hoping that he could provide them information about other people involved in the racket, it added.

He is the fifth person to be arrested, besides Sadiq and three people part of his alleged racket.

Sadha's arrest comes a day after look-out notices were issued against on Sadiq's brothers Salim and Mydeen.

Sadiq, his brothers and Sadha were allegedly involved in sending 45 consignments containing pseudoephedrine to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia over the last three years. The total quantity of drugs is estimated to be about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, valued at more than Rs 2,000 crores