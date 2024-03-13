Begin typing your search...

Drug smuggling case: Jaffer Sadiq's accomplice Sadha arrested by NCB

Sleuths from the central agency picked up the man, identified as Sadha, from Chennai and have taken him to New Delhi for detailed interrogation, reported the Daily Thanthi on Wednesday.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 March 2024 8:22 AM GMT
Drug smuggling case: Jaffer Sadiqs accomplice Sadha arrested by NCB
X

Jaffer Sadiq; Sadha

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed a key aide of Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged kingpin of a transnational narcotics trafficking ring.

Sleuths from the central agency picked up the man, identified as Sadha, from Chennai and have taken him to New Delhi for detailed interrogation, reported the Daily Thanthi on Wednesday.

According to the report, Sadha’s detention is a crucial breakthrough for the NCB, as he was allegedly overseeing Sadiq's businesses. Officials are hoping that he could provide them information about other people involved in the racket, it added.

He is the fifth person to be arrested, besides Sadiq and three people part of his alleged racket.

Sadha's arrest comes a day after look-out notices were issued against on Sadiq's brothers Salim and Mydeen.

Sadiq, his brothers and Sadha were allegedly involved in sending 45 consignments containing pseudoephedrine to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia over the last three years. The total quantity of drugs is estimated to be about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine, valued at more than Rs 2,000 crores

Drug smuggling caseJaffer SadiqJaffer Sadiq arrestedJaffer Sadiq SadhaSadha arrestedJaffer Sadiq accomplice Sadha arrestedpseudoephedrineChennaiNCBdrug smuggling racketdrug masterminddrugsNarcotics Control Bureaudrugs in TN
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X