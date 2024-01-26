Drug peddling: Five-year imprisonment for two college students

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced two college students to 5 years of imprisonment for peddling narcotic drugs.

The case was listed before the special court constituted under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, on August 31, 2019 the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau - CID (NIB-CID), Kancheepuram received a secret information about a drug peddling near Kovindavadi and Agaram bus stop.

Hence, the NIB-CID team went to the spot and set a surveillance to nab the offenders. Based on the information the team intercepted two youths and conducted an enquiry, which revealed they are Pavan and Sai Pavan Veer from Andhra Pradesh studying in an private university, at Kancheepuram.

On suspicion the team searched the belongings of the suspects and found two kilograms of ganja, a narcotic drugs, concealed in a bag.

Later, the team nabbed the accused and booked cases under various sections of NDPS act.

Both the accused submitted that they are the students of an university and pleaded not guilty. Further, they submitted that the prosecution booked a foisted case against them and contended that the NIBCID wantonly included them in the case to escape the original offenders.

After the submission the court found the accused guilty under 8(c), 29(1) of NDPS act and sentenced them to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs.75 thousand as fine on each.