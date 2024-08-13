Drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq’s custody extended till August 23

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court in Chennai extended the judicial custody of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq till August 23 in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Principal sessions Judge S Alli extended the judicial custody after recording the appearance of Jaffer Sadiq through video conferencing from Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai. On June 26, sleuths from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Chennai zone arrested Sadiq, lodged in the Tihar Central Prison, after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling pseudoephedrine. By issuing a PT (prisoner-in-transit) warrant, he was produced before the principal sessions court in Chennai.

Subsequently, in July, the sessions court allowed the ED to interrogate Jaffer regarding the PMLA case. Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Jaffer Sadiq’s wife and brother in the PMLA and NCB cases.