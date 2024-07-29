Drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's custody extended in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai extended the judicial custody of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq until August 12, in the case booked under the prevent of money laundering act (PMLA).



Since, Jaffer Sadiq's custody ended on July 29, he was produced before the principal sessions judge S Alli through video conferencing from Puzhal central jail.

After recording the appearance the judge extended his custody until August 12.

On June 26, the ED sleuths from Chennai zone arrested Jaffer Sadiq in the Tihar Central Prison, New Delhi, where he was lodged after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand.

The ED registered the case under the prevention of money laundering act connecting to the drug smuggling case.

Further, by issuing prisoner in transit warrant he was produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai and the court ordered judicial custody for the interrogation.