Drug bust case: Jaffer Sadiq's house unsealed

CHENNAI: The seal put on Jaffer Sadiq's house in Mylapore has now been removed as per the Delhi's Patiala House Court order on Saturday.

A petition was filed in Delhi's Patiala House Court to remove the seal placed on the house.

When the hearing on this petition yesterday, the judges questioned why Jaffer's house was sealed and sought to remove the seal placed on the house.

Film producer Jaffer Sadiq, an expelled DMK official, has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case worth Rs. 2,000 crore.

Furthermore, the officials who raided his house in Mylapore, Chennai sealed the house after the raid.