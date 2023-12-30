Drop plans to outsource TNEB staff: PMK

CHENNAI: Terming the appointment of field staff to TNEB on outsourcing method as anti-social justice, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to do away with the practice of appointing outsourced employees.

"It is shocking that the government has decided to appoint field staff to TNEB on outsourcing mode. The decision is against the social justice principle and Madras High Court order. Instead of filling 10,000 posts with permanent staff, the TNEB is trying to appoint through outsourcing firms. It cannot be accepted, " Anbumani said in a statement.

He opined that the jobs are dangerous and the TNEB should appoint trained and experienced staff on a permanent basis. "Citing fund shortage, TNEB decided to appoint temporary workers. If inexperienced workers are appointed, it will create problems in power supply apart from causing accidents. While appointing outsourcing jobs, reservation will not be followed. Appointing outsourcing staff is a serious attack on social justice, " he said.

He alleged that the system of outsourcing has been brought to exploit workers. The outsourcing firms will get salaries from the government and give a small amount to the workers. PMK had opposed the system when it was brought in during the earlier regime. PMK will not allow exploitation of workers in the present DMK regime also.

While hearing a case pertaining to outsourcing of government bus drivers, the Court has observed that providing two different salaries to the same work will create inequality and it would create negative effects, Anbumani recalled.

"The High Court observation is applicable to TNEB too. So, the government should drop the plan and come forward to appoint permanent employees to all government departments and public undertakings, " he urged.