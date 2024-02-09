Drop Perungudi eco-park: Poovulagin Nanbargal urges govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out the negative impact of existing Pallikaranai eco-park on the marshland, Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organization, has urged the government to drop Perungudi eco-park that is being proposed on the reclaimed Perungudi dumping yard.

In a statement, the organisation said that the Pallikaranai eco-park was created on 2.5 hectares of the marshland.

"Since the eco-park opened, the stretch remains lit and shops have sprouted affecting the dark and silent nature of the marshland. Moreover, walkways and concrete structures reduced the extent of the Marsh, " the statement said.

It added that despite the landfill is called Perungudi landfill for administrative purpose, the landfill is located on a portion of the marshland. Due to dumping of garbage, expansion of roads and other development projects, the remaining part marshland is in brink of extinction.

"Already, High court and National Green Tribunal have directed the government to remove encroachments and handover the Marshland to the Forest Department. At this juncture, it is good to convert the reclaimed land into natural forest or water body. Apart from promoting biodiversity, Pallikaranai marshland protects south Chennai from floods, " the organisation pointed out.

Poovulagin Nanbargal also recalled that the project garnered severe opposition from the residents during a public hearing meeting held on February 5.

Despite being one of the most polluted wetlands in the city, Pallikaranai supports 65 types of migratory birds, 105 kinds of local birds, 50 types of fishes, 10 types of mammals and 34 kinds of butterflies. In total, the marshland supports 625 species including 167 plant species.