Drop Gummidipoondi SIPCOT project, appeals Poovulagin Nanbargal

CHENNAI: Saying that setting up SIPCOT industrial park in already environmentally degraded Gummidipoondi will affect agriculture and cattle rearing further, Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, urged the government to drop the project.

In a statement, the organisation said that State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) has received clearance from SEIAA (State Environment Impact Assessment Authority) to set up an industrial park on 215.83 hectare in Surapoondi and Vaniamallee villages near Gummidipoondi.

“The clearance was received under 8 (b) of Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006 (Townships/ Area Development Projects /Rehabilitation Centres). Due to this, SIPCOT received the approval at the state level without conducting a public hearing. This is not right. The approval should have been received under 7 (c) of the Notification (Industrial estates/parks/ complexes/areas, export processing Zones (EPZs), Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Biotech Parks, Leather Complexes), “ the statement pointed out.

Moreover, the SIPCOT is taking measures to set up more industrial parks near Surapoondi and Vaniamallee villages. SIPCOT received clearance under 7 (c) to establish an industrial park in Manellur and Surapoondi on 279.99 hectares in 2020.

“As the location of this project is within the 10 km from Pulicat birds sanctuary, NGT kept the clearance in abeyance. But, SIPCOT is acquiring land for another industrial park on 984.6 hectares in Surapoondi, Manellur, Matharpakkam, Vaniamallee and Sanapudur. If the clearance is sought for the three projects as a single project, cumulative impact assessment should be done and public hearing ought to be conducted. To avoid this, SIPCOT has segregated the project even though they are contagious,” the organisation alleged.

The statement added that cultivation of various crops including paddy, groundnuts, vegetables, fruits and flowers and the 5 villages have more than 20,000 cattle. “The residents are forced to lose homes, lands and grazing lands and become refugees. As per a rough survey, the 5 villages have 7 lakes. Establishing industrial parks in already fertile lands is not development. The government should drop the project,” the organisation requested.