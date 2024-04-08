Drones, hot air balloon, flashing of laser lights, banned

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has banned flying of drones and other UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) on April 9 (Tuesday) when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting T Nagar for a roadshow.

Drones and UAVs are already banned from flying in Chennai between March 1 and April 29 as per the Commissioner’s orders under Section 144 CrPC. Police warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the temporary ban.

Apart from this, the Commissioner, by an order dated April 3 also prohibited flash laser beam lights, release of hot air balloons/tethered balloon and light emitting objects, fly gliders around the airspace near Chennai for 60 days (up to June 1).

The Prime Minister is expected to go on a 2-km roadshow from Panagal Park to Teynampet. Police teams have been assigned to conduct checks on business establishments in the neighbourhood; ingress and egress points for visitors are being earmarked.

They have also visited star hotels and lodges, and advised the management to collect all documents from guests before they check in.