Drones banned for two months in Chennai skies ahead of Modi visit

CHENNAI: Drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have been banned from flying in Chennai.

In view of visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, in Chennai on Monday the ban will be strictly implemented. He is scheduled to attend a public meeting at YMCA, Nandhanam, Chennai on Monday evening.

On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction u/s 144 of Criminal Procedural Code on between 1, March 2024 and 29 April 2024.

Also, the Greater Chennai Police is warning that legal action will be taken against those who violate the temporary ban on Drones and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for mock exercise.