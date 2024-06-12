Driver of staff bus killed in freak accident on Outer Ring Road near Kundrathur

CHENNAI: The driver of the staff bus of an automobile manufacturing firm was killed and the staff inside the bus survived with injuries in a freak accident on Outer Ring Road near Kundrathur on Monday morning.

Police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus hit the centre median along Outer Ring Road and moved along for several metres, in which the driver fell off his cabin and came under the wheels of the bus before it came to a halt.

The passengers in the bus fortunately survived with injuries, police said.

The deceased was identified as M Murugan (40) of Sholavaram. He was employed as a driver with a private automobile manufacturing unit near Maraimalai Nagar.

On Monday morning, Murugan had picked up about 15 company staff from Ayapakkam and Ambattur and had taken the Maduravoyal- Vandalur bypass.

Police suspect the driver to have developed a health complication mid journey which led him to lose control of the vehicle and the bus swerved to the right and hit the centre median and brushed along for a few metres.

When Police reached the scene, the driver alone was on the road with injuries while the staff had escaped with injuries.

All the staff in the bus were moved to a hospital for treatment while the deceased driver's body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) have registered a case and are investigating.