Drive Against Rowdy Element: 77 rowdies arrested in two days across Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of the Drive Against Rowdy Element (DARE), Chennai Police arrested 77 rowdies across the city on Sunday and Monday.

Some of the arrested history sheeters include M Iyyappan (33) of Kodambakkam, S Daniel Joseph (24) and K Naveen Kumar (25) of Adambakkam, A Arun (23) of Palavanthangal, S Kalaimani (30) of Anna Square, D Sanjay (24) of Chintadripet, P Nelson (47) of Kotturpuram and others.

One of the arrested rowdies had a pending NBW (non-bailable warrant) against him for skipping court proceedings, police said.

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has warned that such drives will continue against history sheeter offenders indulging in criminal activities.

According to police sources, there are about 4000 history sheeters in Chennai city.