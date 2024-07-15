Begin typing your search...

Drive Against Rowdy Element: 77 rowdies arrested in two days across Chennai

One of the arrested rowdies had a pending NBW (non-bailable warrant) against him for skipping court proceedings, police said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 July 2024 4:45 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: As part of the Drive Against Rowdy Element (DARE), Chennai Police arrested 77 rowdies across the city on Sunday and Monday.

Some of the arrested history sheeters include M Iyyappan (33) of Kodambakkam, S Daniel Joseph (24) and K Naveen Kumar (25) of Adambakkam, A Arun (23) of Palavanthangal, S Kalaimani (30) of Anna Square, D Sanjay (24) of Chintadripet, P Nelson (47) of Kotturpuram and others.

Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has warned that such drives will continue against history sheeter offenders indulging in criminal activities.

According to police sources, there are about 4000 history sheeters in Chennai city.

DTNEXT Bureau

