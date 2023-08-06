Drinking water will be suspended in 8 areas on Aug 8 and 9: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Several parts of the city will not get piped drinking water on August 8 and 9, as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scheduled to carry out the interconnection work from Kilpauk sewage treatment plant to pumping station on Purasaiwakkam main road, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said on Sunday.

As the metro rail underground work is ongoing, they would interconnect the existing 1050 mm diameter pipeline at Kilpauk sewage treatment plant to 900 mm new pipe in the pumping station will be carried out in Purasaiwakkam main road. The water supply to be stopped in Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights, Tnagar, Teynampet, Alwarpet, CIT Nagar, Saidapet, and Little mount from August 8, 6 am to August 9, 6 am, noted the release.

"Though we are not dependent on the pipeline drinking water supplied by metro water. But whenever there is a disruption in the supply. The department ensures that the water is supplied through tanker lorries for a day or two. We are concerned that if the work takes a long time and water is suspended for a week it might be slightly impacted, said Soundarya P, a resident of Teynampet.

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.