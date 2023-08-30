Drinking water to be suspended in six areas on Aug 31 & Sept 1

CHENNAI: At least six areas in the city will not get pipeline drinking water on August 31 and September 1 as the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scheduled to carry out the interconnection work to Kilpauk sewage treatment plant from Sterling Road, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said.

As the metro rail underground work is ongoing, they would interconnect the existing 750 mm diameter pipeline at Kilpauk sewage treatment plant to 750 mm new pipe at Sterling Road.

The water supply to be stopped in Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights, T Nagar, Teynampet, Alwarpet, and Royapettah from August 31, 7 pm to September 1, 3 pm, noted the release.

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.