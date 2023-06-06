Drinking water supply will be suspended in zone 13-15 for 2 days: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: Due to the maintenance works to be carried out in the Nemmeli seawater desalination plant, the drinking water supply through the pipeline will be suspended in some areas in zone 13-15 for two days, stated the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Tuesday.

The release noted that the 110 MLD supply from Nemmeli seawater desalination plant would be interrupted from June 8, 10 am to June 9, 6 am. The drinking water will be stopped in Velachery and Thiruvanmiyur in Adyar zone (zone 13).

Under Perungudi (zone 14), areas such as Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Perungudi, Pallavakkam, Kottivakkam and Vettuvankeni, there won't be drinking water supply for the next two days. Similarly, the residents of Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Akkarai, Shollinganallur, Semmencheri, Kanagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Perumbakkam of Shollinganallur zone (zone 15) face water shortage situation.

The public is advised to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Also, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection and low pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.