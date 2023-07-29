Drinking water supply to be suspended in these areas from July 31-Aug 1

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply will be suspended in several areas of south Chennai from July 31 to August 1 due to the maintenance work to be carried out in Chembarambakkam Lake, the metro water board said. The department advised the residents to store adequate water as a precaution.



The Water Resources Department (WRD) to carry out regular maintenance work to ensure the drinking water has been supplied without any interruption from the water body. So, the pipeline water to the residential areas of Amabttur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones (zone 7 to 13) will be stopped from July 31, 8 am to August 1, 8 am, noted the official release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).



Residents of south Chennai stated that they would be able to manage by storing enough water for a day. “When the metro water board would give intimation regarding the water suspension, we would save in tank, and if required the water will be supplied through tanker lorries. However, at times the department will stop drinking water supply for over three to four days which would be difficult to manage. The board should ensure alternative arrangements are made for the residents,” said M Balakrishnan, a resident of Velachery, Alandur zone (zone 12).



To make sure the drinking water supply has not been interrupted, residents of south Chennai are advised to register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. The board would supply water to the areas without water connection and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.

