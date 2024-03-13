Drinking water supply to be suspended in several areas of South Chennai on Mar 15

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to carry out drinking water interconnection pipeline work at the 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant. Drinking water supply to several areas of south Chennai will be suspended on March 15 and 16.

For two days, there will be a suspension of the distribution of drinking water through the pipeline in four zones - Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, and Perungudi (zones 11 to 14), including Nandambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Nolambur, Ramapuram, Pallikaranai, Alandur, Pallipattu, Madipakkam, and Puzhuthivakkam.

Additionally, a few areas in Tambaram corporation, including Pammal, Anakaputhur, and Radha Nagar, will be affected due to interconnecting the main pipeline at the Nemmeli seawater desalination plant from March 15, 2 pm, to March 16, 2 am.

The metro water board has informed the public to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precautionary measure. In case of emergencies, residents can request water through the "Dial for Water" service by registering on the website https://cmwssh.tn.gov.in/.

Furthermore, areas without water connections and those experiencing low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps. Water distribution in these areas will be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply, despite any restrictions or challenges.