Drinking water supply to be suspended in several areas of Chennai: Check deets

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will carry out the interconnection pipeline works at Kaliyamman Koil Street at Koyambedu and Arcot Road. The drinking water distribution center will not be functional on November 17 and 18, so the pipeline drinking water will be suspended for several areas in the city.

The release from Metro Water noted that since the metro rail underground work is ongoing, they would interconnect the pipeline at Kaliyamman Koil Street at Koyambedu and Arcot Road from November 17, 8 am (Friday) to November 18, 7 am (Saturday). The water distribution center at Choolaimedu will be not operated, as the drinking water supplied from Choolaimedu to the new distribution center at Vallurvarkottam will also be closed. So, the drinking water supplied through the pipeline will be stopped in Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), and Valasavakkam zone (zone 11).

At least 18 areas in these zones will not get pipeline metro water - Arumbakkam, MMDA colony, Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, Thousand Lights, Gopalapuram, Tnagar, Koyambedu, Teynampet, Virugambakkam, Salaigramam, Vadapalani, Rangarajpuram, Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam, CIT nagar, and Taisha Apartment complex.

Residents are advised to store adequate water, and for emergency needs, they can register and get drinking water through trucks (Dial for Water) using the website address https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in. However, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance.

In addition, the monitoring and control room at Chennai metro water board headquarters will function round the clock in view of the northeast monsoon.

The public can raise complaints about sewage overflow and drinking water supply interruption, and they can reach out to 044–45674567 and toll-free no 1916.

The issue would be resolved at the earliest as they have adequate equipment and manpower.