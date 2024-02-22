DRI seizes pure cocaine worth Rs 27 cr

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cocaine worth Rs 27 crore from an Indonesian passenger who had arrived from Lovas in the city airport on Wednesday.

The DRI received information that a huge quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Lavos via Singapore in the Scoot Airlines light.

Following that, DRI officials visited the city airport at midnight and checked passengers who had alighted from the flight.

Upon suspicion, they intercepted Ahamed Idris of Indonesia, who was nervous and gave evasive replies when they questioned him. During a personal search, they found small packs of drugs weighing 2,970 gm hidden inside his clothes.

However, Ahamed Idris told the officers that it was not a drug but a kind of glucose. Officials found that it was a drug but they couldn’t identify whether it was cocaine or meth. After testing it, they found the drugs were a purest form of cocaine worth Rs 27 crore.

Ahamed was arrested and taken to DRI office in T Nagar. Further inquiries are on to nab the smugglers behind the drug racket.