DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.6 cr, arrests 8 fliers from Dubai

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized gold worth Rs 6.6 core from passengers who arrived from Dubai on Wednesday.

The DRI received information that gold in huge quantities was being smuggled to Chennai from Dubai via Sri Lanka. Following that, the agency checked the passengers who arrived from Sri Lanka early on Wednesday morning.

On suspicion, the officials intercepted eight passengers who arrived on two separate flights. During personal search, the officials found that all of them had kept the gold hidden in paste form inside their clothes and rectum.

The officials seized and recovered the gold weighing about 11 kg worth Rs 6.5 crore. The eight passengers were arrested and were taken to the DRI office in Chennai. Sources said the officials found that all of them were linked to international smugglers.

Further investigation is on to nab the gang behind this.