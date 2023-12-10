DRI seizes gold worth Rs 4.5 crore; 3 arrested

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth Rs 4.5 crore and arrested three passengers in the Chennai airport on Saturday. Based on the information that a huge quantity of gold was being smuggled to Chennai from Dubai, the DRI team visited the Chennai airport and inspected the passengers who arrived from Dubai, Sharjah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

On suspicion, the officials intercepted three passengers, including two women who arrived from Dubai. The DRI officials detained the trio in the Customs room and conducted a personal search and recovered gold weighing about 7.5 kg worth Rs 4.5 crore.