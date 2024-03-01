DRI seizes 30 kg Meth in Madurai, 6kg in Kodungaiyur dump yard

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized a total of 36 kg of methamphetamine worth over Rs.180 crore from a train passenger at Madurai railway station and also from Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai.

The meth reached the dump yard after the passenger's wife disposed of 6 kg packed meth in the garbage bin, which had been taken to the dump yard by sanitary workers.

DRI believes that the contraband was bound for Sri Lanka. Based on specific intelligence a passenger travelling in Pothigai Express train from Chennai to Madurai was carrying narcotics on Friday morning a team of officials intercepted the passenger at Madurai with the help of RPF officials.

On examination of his baggage, 15 packets weighing 30 kg in total containing white coloured crystal substance was found which on testing was found to be Methamphetamine.

On his interrogation, he further revealed that some more meth packets are kept at his home in Chennai.

"So his home was searched and it was learnt his wife had thrown away the meth packets in the dustbin and the garbage was already taken to Kodungaiyur dump yard. A DRI team then went to the dump yard where extensive search was carried out. The team recovered three packets of meth weighing 6kgs, " a DRI release said.

Both the passenger and his wife have been detained and further investigation.

Methamphetamine, also known as "ice"or "crystal meth" is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug. DRI had recently caught an Indonesian passenger at Chennai Airport carrying 2.79 kgs of cocaine worth Rs.27.9 crores