DRI seizes 11.5 kg gold worth Rs 6.5 cr

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday night seized about 11.5 kg of gold worth Rs 6.5 crore from two persons in a car in Flower Bazaar area. There were no proper documents available with the duo for the gold and officials suspect it to be a case of gold smuggling.

DRI authorities had received a tip-off about gold being smuggled from Sri Lanka through Kodiyakarai which was brought to Chennai to be sold in the wholesale market.

Officials kept a strict vigil and a car was intercepted near Flower Bazaar on suspicion. The occupants of the car gave evasive replies, but the car was searched and the officials found the gold.

Based on the inputs provided by them, DRI officers searched a gold melting unit in Mint street and seized a few more carton boxes and a bag. About five persons in the shop were detained and the premises were sealed.

More gold and cash are said to be in the boxes seized and further investigation is on.