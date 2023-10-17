DRI nets Rs 1.6 crore unaccounted cash from a jewellery shop

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore from a jewellery shop in the city after surprise checks on Monday night.

Monday night's operation was a continuation of last Friday's seizure huge quantity of gold and cash.

The DRI on Friday had seized 15 kg gold and Rs 55 lakh in cash after intercepting a car near the Madras High Court.

Sources said that some shops had been sealed after the searches on Friday night and few more shops were opened on Monday to extend the searches.

The sleuths on Monday night carried out further searches at a gold melting shops beside carrying out a search at a shop named Gurudev Bullion on NSC Bose Road.

An eight-member team searched the shop in Aditnath Complex and stumbled upon the huge cash. After inquiries, the cash was seized as the jewellers did not have valid documents to account for the cash.